JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Skyelar Potter had 16 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-53 win over Elon on Tuesday night.

Potter had eight rebounds for the Gamecocks (2-2). Demaree King scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 (5 for 7 from distance). Juwan Perdue recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Zac Ervin led the way for the Phoenix (1-5) with 16 points and two steals. Sean Halloran added 14 points and three steals for Elon. Torrence Watson also put up eight points.

