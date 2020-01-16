Potter lifts George Washington past George Mason 73-67

NCAA Basketball
WASHINGTON (AP)Armel Potter had a season-high 26 points and George Washington beat George Mason 73-67 on Wednesday night.

Jamison Battle had 15 points for the Colonials (7-10, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), who broke a four-game losing streak. Potter made 12 of 15 free throws and had seven assists and six rebounds. Chase Paar added nine rebounds.

AJ Wilson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Patriots (12-5, 1-3), Jordan Miller added 12 points and six Javon Greene 11.

George Mason shot 32% in the first half when the Colonials made 5 of 10 3-pointers and then George Washington shot 50% in the second half.

