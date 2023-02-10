MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Jevon Porter scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Pepperdine over BYU 92-80 on Thursday night.

Houston Mallette added 22 points and three steals for the Waves (9-17, 2-10 West Coast Conference). Jan Zidek scored 14.

Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars (16-11, 6-6) with 19 points and six rebounds. Gideon George added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dallin Hall also had 12 points.

Pepperdine took the lead with 2:46 left in the first half and never looked back.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pepperdine visits San Francisco, while BYU visits Gonzaga.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.