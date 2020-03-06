Pope leads Bethune-Cookman past Florida A&M 72-70 in OT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Cletrell Pope had 20 points and 16 rebounds as Bethune-Cookman edged Florida A&M 72-70 in overtime on Thursday night.

Rod Melton Jr. and Brendon Myles hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Rattlers a 70-67 lead with 2:05 remaining, but the Wildcats closed on a 5-0 surge. Pope scored four of the Wildcats’ nine points in overtime.

Malik Maitland had 10 points and six assists for Bethune-Cookman (16-14, 10-6 Mid-Eastern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Wali Parks added 10 points.

Melton had 19 points for the Rattlers (12-15, 10-6). MJ Randolph added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Evins Desir had 13 points. Randolph split a pair of free throws with two seconds left to force overtime tied 63-all.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Rattlers with the win. Florida A&M defeated Bethune-Cookman 73-67 on Feb. 1.

