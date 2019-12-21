Pope, Bailey carry Bethune-Cookman past Marist 85-56

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Cletrell Pope had 20 points and Isaiah Bailey added a double-double as Bethune-Cookman rolled past Marist 85-56 on Saturday.

Pope sank 5 of 7 shots from the floor and made 10 of 12 free throws for the Wildcats (6-7). He added eight rebounds. Bailey finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career. Wali Parks had 13 points and Leon Redd scored 12 as Bethune-Cookman snapped a five-game skid.

Jordan Jones had 14 points for the Red Foxes (1-8), whose losing streak stretched to eight games.

Marist shot just 32% from the floor and 14% from 3-point range (4 of 28). The Wildcats shot 44% overall and sank 10 of 24 from distance (42%).

