The prospect for low-scoring Big 12 games was established during nonconference play when impressive wins were crafted by conference teams smothering opponents with stifling defense.

No. 3 Kansas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12) was the preseason favorite to win the league title, and entered conference play as the top-scoring team, but has been limited to 65.2 points per game during a solid start against their regional rivals.