FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Ronald Polite scored 22 points as George Mason beat Richmond 62-58 on Saturday.

Polite shot 6 of 9 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line for the Patriots (9-5). Josh Oduro scored 10 points and added 12 rebounds. Victor Bailey Jr. was 2 of 6 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with seven points.

Tyler Burton led the Spiders (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Richmond also got 15 points and two steals from Matt Grace. Jason Nelson also had eight points.

Polite scored 11 points in the first half for George Mason, who went into the break tied 32-32 with Richmond. George Mason used a 10-0 second-half run to erase a five-point deficit and take the lead at 44-39 with 13:45 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure while Richmond hosts George Washington.

