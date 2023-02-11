EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Jacob Polakovich scored 23 points to lead Southern Indiana to a 74-64 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Polakovich also grabbed nine rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Jelani Simmons added 17 points and Isaiah Swope scored 14.

Brandon Trimble led the way for the Lions (9-18, 4-10) with 21 points. Keenon Cole added 14 points and nine rebounds. Chris Childs had 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Indiana visits Little Rock, while Lindenwood visits Tennessee Tech.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.