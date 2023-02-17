PROVO, Utah (AP)Brandin Podziemski had 26 points a Santa Clara beat BYU in Provo for the first time since 1972, topping the Cougars 81-74 on Thursday night.

Podziemski had 12 rebounds for the Broncos (20-8, 8-5 West Coast Conference). Keshawn Justice added 19 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Parker Braun was 3 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

The Cougars (16-13, 6-8) were led by Rudi Williams, who recorded 20 points and two steals. Fousseyni Traore added 13 points and 10 rebounds for BYU. In addition, Spencer Johnson finished with 11 points and three steals.

Santa Clara took the lead with 15:47 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 47-30 at halftime, with Podziemski racking up 14 points. Santa Clara was outscored by BYU in the second half by 10 points, with Podziemski scoring a team-high 12 points in the final half.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Santa Clara visits Portland while BYU visits Saint Mary’s (CA).

—

