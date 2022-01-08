BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Daeqwon Plowden had 27 points plus 10 rebounds as Bowling Green narrowly beat Miami (Ohio) 87-83 in overtime on Saturday.

Joe Reece added 20 points for the Falcons.

Plowden made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Reece also had 10 rebounds.

Chandler Turner had 11 points and eight rebounds for Bowling Green (8-6, 1-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dae Dae Grant scored a season-high 26 points for the RedHawks (7-6, 1-1). Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 24 points and had seven rebounds. Precious Ayah had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Brown made 1 of 2 from the free-throw line to make it 77-all with 59 seconds left in regulation and, eventually, force the extra session. Bowling Green never trailed in overtime.

