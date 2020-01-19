Closings
Plowden carries Bowling Green over N. Illinois 66-64

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP)Daeqwon Plowden tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Bowling Green to a 66-64 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Dylan Frye had 14 points for Bowling Green (13-5, 4-1 Mid-American Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Tayler Mattos added 11 points.

Justin Turner, the Falcons’ leading scorer entering the contest at 18 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Eugene German had 19 points for the Huskies (9-9, 2-3). Trendon Hankerson added 13 points. Noah McCarty had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Bowling Green takes on Eastern Michigan at home on Tuesday. Northern Illinois takes on Kent State on the road on Tuesday.

