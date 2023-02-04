JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jose Placer scored 21 points as North Florida beat Jacksonville 65-58 on Saturday night.

Placer added five assists for the Ospreys (10-14, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carter Hendricksen scored 16 points, going 6 of 13 (3 for 9 from distance). Oscar Berry was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Osayi Osifo finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Dolphins (12-11, 5-7). Mike Marsh added 14 points for Jacksonville. In addition, Gyasi Powell had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.