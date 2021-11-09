Pivorius leads Northern Kentucky past Wheeling Jesuit 82-54

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Hubertas Pivorius had 19 points off the bench to lead Northern Kentucky to an 82-54 win over Wheeling Jesuit on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Trevon Faulkner had 17 points for Northern Kentucky. Trey Robinson added 13 points and Bryson Langdon had 11 points.

Jarett Haines had 18 points for the Cardinals.

