Pitt looks to pounce on struggling Notre Dame

Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie is making his case for Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year.

Champagnie, who tops the league in scoring (20.2) and rebounds (12.2), will lead his Panthers (8-4, 4-3) against the visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-9, 2-6) in an ACC game on Saturday night.

Pitt has lost two straight games — including Tuesday’s 75-65 defeat against visiting North Carolina — and that skid doesn’t sit well with Champagnie.

“I should have gone to the glass more,” said Champagnie, who had 23 points and a game-high-tying 10 rebounds versus UNC. “I could’ve maybe gotten a couple of tip-ins, and we could’ve turned the game around.”

Notre Dame, which is coming off a 62-51 loss to Virginia Tech, has been defeated in five of its past seven games.

Irish coach Mike Brey seems to be losing hope for this season.

“I might be running out of buttons to push,” Brey said following the loss to Virginia Tech. “We haven’t had any answers.”

Notre Dame relies on point guard Prentiss Hubb, who ranks second in the league in minutes (37.1), and Nate Laszewski, who leads the conference in field-goal percentage (65.0).

Laszewski ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring (15.9) and fourth in rebounds (8.0). But he was held to seven points against Virginia Tech.

Hubb, who is second on Notre Dame in scoring (14.6), is second in the ACC in assists (5.1). He had a game-high 22 points against Virginia Tech, although he had four turnovers to go with his three assists.

“I know people sometimes get on him for trying to do too much,” Brey said of Hubb. “But he didn’t have much help (against Virginia Tech), and he ended up forcing some plays and having a few turnovers. I have the utmost respect for him. (He is) the only option we have sometimes.”

Pitt’s options include Au’Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson.

Toney is 11th in the ACC in scoring (15.3), and he leads Pitt in minutes (34.6). He is shooting 51.9 percent on two-pointers and 34.2 percent on 3-pointers.

Toney, who is third on Pitt in scoring (13.0), leads the league in assists (6.3).

As for team statistics, some numbers stand out, including Notre Dame ranking last in the ACC in turnover margin (minus 2.36) and steals (4.07). Notre Dame is next-to-last in rebounds, and that’s an area Pitt could exploit. The Panthers are second in rebound margin (plus-5.67).

In addition, Notre Dame is fourth in 3-point percentage (37.2), but Pitt leads the league in 3-point defense, allowing just 28.2 percent.

–Field Level Media