HAMMOND, La. (AP)Sami Pissis scored 16 points as Southeast Louisiana beat Texas A&M-Commerce 79-73 on Saturday night.

Pissis was 6-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, for the Lions (11-9, 5-2 Southland Conference). Roscoe Eastmond made all nine of his free throws and scored 15 with eight assists. Alec Woodard sank 6 of 8 shots and scored 15.

The Lions (8-13, 4-3) were led by JJ Romer Rosario with 16 points. Demarcus Demonia added 14 points and Luka Vasic scored 12.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.