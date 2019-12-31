Pipkins leads Loyola of Chicago over Valparaiso 66-63

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Jalon Pipkins came off the bench to score 13 points, and Cameron Krutwig had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three assists to help Loyola of Chicago to a 66-63 win over Valparaiso on Monday night in a Missouri Valley Conference opener for both teams.

Tate Hall added 12 points and six rebounds, and Keith Clemons had 11 points for Loyola (9-5, 1-0).

Valparaiso scored 28 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Donovan Clay scored a season-high 21 points for the Crusaders (7-7, 0-1). Nick Robinson added 15 points and seven assists, and Javon Freeman-Liberty had 10 points and seven assists.

Loyola matches up against Missouri State at home on Saturday. Valparaiso takes on Evansville on the road on Saturday.

