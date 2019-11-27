Closings
Pile’s double-double helps Omaha hold off Loyola (MD) 70-65

NCAA Basketball
OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Matt Pile notched his second straight double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds and Omaha held off Loyola-Maryland 70-65 on Tuesday night.

Pile sank 6 of 10 shots and added four assists for the Mavericks (5-3). Wanjang Tut pitched in with 12 points and six boards. JT Gibson, Ayo Akinwole and reserve KJ Robinson all scored 11 for Omaha, which shot 47% from the floor and had a 36-26 advantage on the boards.

Andrew Kostecka led the Greyhounds (3-4) with 25 points. Cameron Spencer added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists off the bench.

Omaha never trailed in the game and its largest lead was 13 points.

