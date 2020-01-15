Perry makes go-ahead 3 with 2.6 seconds left, Lafayette wins

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EASTON, Pa. (AP)Tyrone Perry scored a career-high 19 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left, and Lafayette beat Colgate 71-67 on Wednesday.

Trailing 67-66, Lafayette passed it around the 3-point arc until Lukas Jarrett drove the lane and found Perry open in the corner for his fifth 3-pointer of the game.

Lafayette (11-5, 3-2 Patriot), which topped its win total from last season, had five players score in double figures for the second time this season. Justin Jaworski scored 16 points, Myles Cherry added 14, E.J. Stephens chipped in 12, and Jarrett had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan Burns led Colgate (13-5, 4-1) with 16 points. Tucker Richardson added 14, Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 12 and Keegan Records 10.

Colgate was ahead 60-47 with 6:45 remaining before Cherry started a 14-0 run to pull Lafayette within 60-59.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.