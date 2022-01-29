RUSTON, La. (AP)Tylor Perry hit a 3-pointer with four seconds remaining to lift North Texas to a 63-62 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, the Mean Green’s seventh straight victory.

On the following possession for the Bulldogs, Amorie Archibald missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Mean Green to hold on for the victory.

Thomas Bell tied his career high with a season-high 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Mean Green.

Abou Ousmane had 11 points and seven rebounds for North Texas (15-4, 8-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 10 points. Perry had 10 points.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-5, 7-2). Keaston Willis added 12 points.

