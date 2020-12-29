Penn scores 21 to carry Drake over Indiana State 73-66

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP)Roman Penn had 21 points as Drake won its 11th straight game, getting past Indiana State 73-66 on Monday.

Joseph Yesufu had 13 points for Drake (11-0, 2-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Shanquan Hemphill added 12 points and Darnell Brodie had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Jake LaRavia had 20 points for the Sycamores (3-4, 0-2). Cooper Neese added 18 points. Tyreke Key had 11 points.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com