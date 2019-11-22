Penn scores 18 to carry Drake over Lehigh 74-58

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP)Roman Penn had 18 points and nine assists as Drake defeated Lehigh 74-58 on Thursday night.

Liam Robbins had 13 points and four blocks for Drake (4-1), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. D.J. Wilkins added 13 points and Noah Thomas had 11.

Anthony Murphy, who was second on the Bulldogs in scoring coming into the contest with 12 points per game, was held to four points, and missed all four of his 3-point shots.

James Karnik had 14 points for the Mountain Hawks (3-3).

Drake takes on Miami (Ohio) on Monday. Lehigh takes on Saint Mary’s on the road on Saturday.

