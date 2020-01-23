Closings
Penn carries Drake over Evansville 73-50

NCAA Basketball
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP)Roman Penn had 14 points, eight assists and six rebounds and Garrett Sturtz posted 10 points and six rebounds as Drake routed Evansville 73-50 on Wednesday night.

Liam Robbins had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Drake (14-6, 4-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Anthony Murphy added seven rebounds.

Shamar Givance scored nine points and John Hall had seven rebounds for the Purple Aces (9-11, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.

Drake matches up against Missouri State at home on Sunday. Evansville matches up against Valparaiso on the road on Sunday.

