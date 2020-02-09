Penn beats Cornell 79-73 for fifth straight victory

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Devon Goodman had 18 points as Penn defeated Cornell 79-73 on Sunday.

Max Martz and Jordan Dingle added 17 points each for the Quakers. Martz also had seven rebounds.

AJ Brodeur had 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Penn (12-7, 4-2 Ivy League), which won its fifth consecutive game. The Quakers are tied with Brown for third place behind Ivy co-leaders Yale and Princeton (both 5-1).

Josh Warren scored a career-high 23 points and had seven rebounds for the Big Red (5-14, 2-4). Terrance McBride added 15 points. Jimmy Boeheim had 13 points and Bryan Knapp 12.

Penn takes on Brown at home on Friday. Cornell plays Harvard on the road on Friday.

