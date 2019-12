Pemberton, Buie lift Hofstra over Manhattan 63-51

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie each scored 19 points and Hofstra defeated Manhattan 63-51 on Sunday.

Isaac Kante chipped in 14 points with 11 rebounds to lift Hofstra (9-4) to its fourth consecutive home victory. Buie added five of the Pride’s eight steals. He and Pemberton combined to make 7 of 7 free throws as Hofstra was 12-for-14 at the line while the Jaspers were 1-for-5.

Jalen Ray added six rebounds and four assists for Hofstra.

Tykei Greene scored a career-high 25 points for the Jaspers (4-5), including hitting 5-of-5 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Pauly Paulicap added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Samir Stewart was held to only 4 points despite coming into the contest as the Jaspers’ leading scorer at 10 points per game. He was 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Hofstra matches up against James Madison on the road on Saturday. Manhattan plays Canisius on the road next Friday.

