Pemberton, Buie lift Hofstra over Manhattan 63-51

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Eli Pemberton and Desure Buie each scored 19 points and Hofstra defeated Manhattan 63-51 on Sunday.

Isaac Kante chipped in 14 points with 11 rebounds to lift Hofstra (9-4) to its fourth consecutive home victory. Buie added five of the Pride’s eight steals. He and Pemberton combined to make 7 of 7 free throws as Hofstra was 12-for-14 at the line while the Jaspers were 1-for-5.

Jalen Ray added six rebounds and four assists for Hofstra.

Tykei Greene scored a career-high 25 points for the Jaspers (4-5), including hitting 5-of-5 shots from behind the 3-point arc. Pauly Paulicap added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Samir Stewart was held to only 4 points despite coming into the contest as the Jaspers’ leading scorer at 10 points per game. He was 0 of 6 from beyond the arc.

Hofstra matches up against James Madison on the road on Saturday. Manhattan plays Canisius on the road next Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.