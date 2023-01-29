GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)JP Pegues scored 17 points to help Furman beat UNC Greensboro 69-57 on Sunday.

Pegues was 4-of-10 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 7 for 11 from the foul line for the Paladins (17-6, 8-2 Southern Conference). Jalen Slawson added 15 points and five rebounds, while Mike Bothwell scored 10.

Mohammed Abdulsalam finished with 23 points and eight rebounds to pace the Spartans (14-9, 8-2), who saw a five-game win streak end. Dante Treacy added seven points and six assists.

NEXT UP

Furman’s next game is Wednesday against Chattanooga at home. UNC Greensboro visits Mercer on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.