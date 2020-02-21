Pearson leads Texas State past Georgia Southern 70-55

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP)Nijal Pearson had 20 points as Texas State beat Georgia Southern 70-55 on Thursday night.

Marlin Davis had 16 points for Texas State (18-10, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Isiah Small added seven rebounds. Shelby Adams had eight rebounds.

Texas State dominated the first half and led 42-20 at halftime. The Eagles’ 20 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Isaiah Crawley had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (16-12, 10-7). Ike Smith added 11 points.

The Bobcats leveled the season series against the Eagles with the win. Georgia Southern defeated Texas State 67-64 on Dec. 19. Texas State plays Georgia State at home on Saturday. Georgia Southern plays Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday.

