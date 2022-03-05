NEW YORK (AP)Sarju Patel had 12 points as Cornell beat Columbia 78-64 on Saturday.

Dean Noll had 12 points for Cornell (15-10, 7-7 Ivy League). Greg Dolan added 12 points and eight rebounds. Keller Boothby had 11 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had 14 points for the Lions (4-22, 1-13), whose losing streak stretched to 12 games. Zavian McLean added 12 points. Patrick Harding had 12 points, 17 rebounds and five assists.

The Big Red, who beat Columbia 88-75 on Feb. 9, swept the season series with the Lions.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com