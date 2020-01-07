Patberg scores 19, No. 12 Indiana women beat Illinois 83-42

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Ali Patberg scored 19 points, Mackenzie Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds, and No. 12 Indiana beat Illinois 83-42 on Monday night for its ninth straight victory in the series.

Grace Berger added 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Indiana (13-2, 3-0 Big Ten), which shot 52% overall. Indiana entered as the nation’s sixth leading shooting team at 48.7% from the floor.

Patberg scored 13 points in the first half, including a driving layup just before the halftime buzzer, and Indiana led 43-19 after holding Illinois to 7-of-24 shooting (29%). The Hoosiers shot 50% from the field and outrebounded the Illini 25-11.

Brandi Beasley led Illinois (9-5, 0-3) with 11 points. Illinois has struggled in conference play since getting off to their best start through 11 games, at 9-2, since the 2006-07 season.

It’s the longest win streak in the series for the Hoosiers and their longest active win streak against a Big Ten opponent.

