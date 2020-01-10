Patberg helps No. 12 Indiana go 4-0 in Big Ten for 1st time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP)Ali Patberg scored 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting and No. 12 Indiana improved to 4-0 in the Big Ten Conference for the first time ever with a 66-48 win over Purdue on Thursday night.

The Boilermakers scored the first four points of the game and then Indiana outscored them 14-2 for a 14-6 lead after one quarter. The Hoosiers led 28-16 at halftime and Patberg had 11 points.

Indiana took control by outscoring Purdue 11-1 to open the fourth quarter.

Aleksa Gulbe had 10 points and eight rebounds for Indiana (14-2, 4-0), which forced 21 turnovers and turned those into 26 points. The Hoosiers shot 50% in the second half.

Ae’Rianna Harris scored 15 points for the Boilermakers (11-5, 2-2), who shot 56% in the second half after managing just 26% in the first half, when they went 0 for 8 from 3-point range.

