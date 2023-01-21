ST. LOUIS (AP)Sincere Parker helped lead Saint Louis past La Salle on Saturday with 20 points off of the bench in an 84-71 victory.

Parker also had five rebounds for the Billikens (14-6, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Yuri Collins added 17 points while going 7 of 16 from the field, and he also had five rebounds and 11 assists. Francis Okoro finished with 12 points and grabbed 20 rebounds, 11 on the offensive end.

The Explorers (8-11, 2-4) were led by Fousseyni Drame, who recorded 14 points and seven rebounds. Khalil Brantley added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for La Salle. Daeshon Shepherd also recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The game was close going into the half, as Saint Louis held a one-point lead, 33-32. Parker paced their team in scoring through the first half with eight points. Collins scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Saint Louis went on to secure a victory, outscoring La Salle by 12 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams play Davidson next, Saint Louis on Friday on the road and La Salle at home on Tuesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.