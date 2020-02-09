Palmer scores 21 to carry NC Central past Coppin State 68-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Deven Palmer had a season-high 21 points as North Carolina Central narrowly beat Coppin State 68-63 on Saturday.

Jibri Blount had 19 points and nine rebounds for NC Central (11-12, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Jordan Perkins added 11 points.

Koby Thomas had 17 points for Coppin State (7-18, 3-7). Andrew Robinson added 14 points and Ibn Williams had 10. Brendan Medley-Bacon had a career-high seven blocks plus seven points, 15 rebounds and four assists.

NC Central plays Morgan State on the road on Monday. Coppin State plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.