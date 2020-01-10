Painter carries Delaware past James Madison 80-76

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Dylan Painter had career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds and Kevin Anderson hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 38 seconds to go and Delaware defeated James Madison 80-76 on Thursday night.

Both teams came up empty after Dwight Wilson gave the Dukes a 73-72 lead on a pair of free throws with 1:24 to play. But on their second chance the Blue Hens capitalized with Nate Darling finding Anderson in the left corner for a 3-pointer.

After a James Madison miss, Darling, Anderson and Ryan Allen combined to hit 5 of 6 free throws.

Anderson had 16 points for Delaware (12-5, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association), Darling added 15 points and six assists and Justyn Mutts had 10 points and seven rebounds. Painter was 8 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from the foul line.

Matt Lewis had 19 points for the Dukes (8-8, 1-4), Darius Banks added 18 and Dwight Wilson 15 with nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.