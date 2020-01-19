Pacheco-Ortiz, James lead Liberty past Lipscomb 67-60

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP)Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored a season-high 21 points and Scott James had a double-double as Liberty defeated Lipscomb 67-60 on Saturday night.

James had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Liberty (19-1, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Caleb Homesley added 13 points and six rebounds.

The Flames, who are receiving votes in the AP Top 25, had trouble putting down the Bisons. The game was tied at 33 early in the second half and although the Flames did notfall behind, their biggest lead of the second half was nine points. James made a hook shot for an eight-point lead with 1:40 remaining and Liberty made 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 35 seconds.

Andrew Fleming had 14 points for the Bisons (7-12, 2-4). Michael Buckland added 11 points and nine rebounds. Ahsan Asadullah had 11 points and three assists.

Liberty plays North Florida on the road on Thursday. Lipscomb takes on Jacksonville at home on Thursday.

