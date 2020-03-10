Pac-12 coaches tab Oregon’s Pritchard as player of the year

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

Oregon’s Payton Pritchard has been named Pac-12 player of the year by the conference’s coaches.

UCLA coach Mick Cronin was voted coach of the year and Arizona freshman forward Zeke Nnaji freshman of the year in honors announced Monday.

Colorado’s Tyler Bey was named defensive player of the year, UCLA’s Chris Smith most improved player and Arizona State’s Alonzo Verge Jr. the sixth man of the year.

Pritchard became the fourth player in Pac-12 history to lead the conference in scoring and assists. He averaged 20.5 points and 5.5 assists while leading the 13th-ranked Ducks to their third regular-season Pac-12 title in five years.

Cronin led the Bruins to within a game of winning the regular-season title after a sluggish start to the season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets


If you would like to have your pet featured on
KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.