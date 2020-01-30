Ozier scores 21, Mount St. Mary’s beats Sacred Heart 58-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Koreem Ozier scored 21 points, E.J. Anosike added 13 points and Sacred Heart beat Mount St. Mary’s 58-53 on Thursday.

Anosike also had six rebounds, narrowly missing his eighth straight double-double. He entered ranked seventh in the nation with 11.5 rebounds per game, and fifth with 12 double-doubles.

Jare’l Spellman blocked four shots for Sacred Heart (13-9, 6-3 Northeast Conference), which won for just the 12th time in the 40-game series. He has 152 career blocks after setting a program record with 96 last season.

Sacred Heart went on an 11-0 run for a 26-15 lead and it was 31-20 at the break after holding Mount St. Mary’s to 21.4% shooting.

Vado Morse led Mount St. Mary’s (9-12, 5-3) with 20 points and four 3-pointers. Damian Chong Qui added 16 points. The Mountaineers, who had their four-game winning streak end, shot just 34% with seven of their 18 made field goals coming from 3-point range.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.