Ozier leads Sacred Heart past St. Francis Brooklyn 83-76

NEW YORK (AP)Koreem Ozier had 18 points and Aaron Clarke 17 as Sacred Heart defeated St. Francis Brooklyn 83-76 on Saturday.

E.J. Anosike scored 16 as did Kinnon LaRose for the Pioneers. LaRose had 10 boards and Anosike eight.

Sacred Heart made 27 of 34 free throws and 8 of 23 from the arc.

Deniz Celen had 17 points for the Terriers (10-12, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 14 points. Milija Cosic had 13 points.

Sacred Heart (14-9, 7-3) will pursue its fifth straight victory on Thursday when the team hosts St. Francis (Pa.).

St. Francis Brooklyn takes on Bryant on the road on Thursday.

