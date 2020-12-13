Ozier carries Louisiana-Monroe over Stephen F Austin 66-55

MONROE, La. (AP)Koreem Ozier had 28 points as Louisiana-Monroe defeated Stephen F. Austin 66-55 on Saturday.

Elijah Gonzales had 16 points and seven assists for Louisiana-Monroe (2-2). Russell Harrison added 11 points.

David Kachelries had 14 points for the Lumberjacks (3-2). Roti Ware added 12 points and Cameron Johnson had 11 points.

