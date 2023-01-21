PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)Nana Owusu-Anane’s 27 points helped Brown defeat Columbia 97-85 on Saturday night.

Owusu-Anane also had 18 rebounds for the Bears (10-9, 3-3 Ivy League). Kino Lilly Jr. shot 6 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Paxson Wojcik recorded 14 points and went 7 of 10 from the field.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the way for the Lions (6-15, 1-5) with 19 points and six rebounds. Zavian McLean added 15 points and two steals for Columbia. In addition, Zinou Bedri finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.