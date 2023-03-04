SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Carlos Jurgens had 21 points in Oral Roberts’ 96-80 win over North Dakota on Saturday night in a Summit League Tournament quarterfinal.

Jurgens also contributed five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (28-4). Connor Vanover added 19 points while going 9 of 11 from the field, and he also had six rebounds. Kareem Thompson recorded 15 points and was 5-of-10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. It was the 14th victory in a row for the Golden Eagles.

B.J. Omot finished with 15 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (13-20). Tsotne Tsartsidze added 11 points and six rebounds for North Dakota. Treysen Eaglestaff also had 11 points.

Jurgens led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 56-31 at the break. Oral Roberts pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 26 points. They were outscored by North Dakota in the second half by a nine-point margin, but still wound up on top, as Jurgens led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.