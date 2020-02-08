Oregon State tops Arizona State 64-62 on shot at buzzer

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Mikayla Pivec hit a 10-foot jumper at the buzzer, lifting No. 9 Oregon State to a 64-62 victory over No. 19 Arizona State on Friday night.

The Beavers (19-4, 7-4 Pac-12) trailed most of the game, but rallied late to snap a four-game losing streak against the Sun Devils (16-7, 6-5).

Oregon State was trailing 62-60 after Ja’Tavia Tapley hit a 15-footer with 2.6 seconds left. But the Beavers responded.

Aleah Goodman inbounded the ball to Maddie Washington, who found Kat Tudor open under the basket for an uncontested layup with 0.4 on the clock. ASU had a turnover attempting to inbound the ball, and that set up Pivec’s game-winning field goal in the lane.

Destiny Slocum led the Beavers with 20 points. Goodman added 14 points and Pivec had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Reilli Richardson scored 11 points and Tapley also was in double figures for the Sun Devils with 10.

Arizona State, which gave Oregon State its first loss of the season with a 55-47 home victory January 12, appeared to on the verge of a season sweep after Ryan hit back-to-back 3-pointers, extending the lead to 54-46 with 6:12 remaining.

But Goodman got the hot hand at the right time for the Beavers.

The junior guard scored eight consecutive points, and Pivec culminated a 10-0 run with a reverse layup to put Oregon State in front 56-54 with 2:45 remaining.

BIG PICTURE:

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will need to rebound in a hurry with a Sunday game at No. 3 Oregon. Arizona State defeated Oregon at home 72-66 on Jan. 10.

Oregon State:. It was Pivec’s second game-winning field goal of the season. She also hit a shot in the lane in the final seconds of a 63-61 win at Arizona on January 10. … Freshman post Kennedy Brown left the game late in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury and did not return. She is second on the team in rebounds and blocked shots.

UP NEXT

Arizona will be at No. 3 Arizona on Sunday.

Oregon State will host No. 12 Arizona on Sunday.

