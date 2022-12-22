CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Jordan Pope made two foul shots with 28 seconds left, Denver turned it over on its next-to-last possession and Oregon State beat the Pioneers 57-52 on Wednesday night.

Tommy Bruner missed a 3-pointer with a second left for Denver in its chance to tie. Justin Rochelin made all four of his foul shots in the last seconds for the Beavers (7-6) to complete the win.

Denver’s (9-5) last lead came on Lukas Kisunas’ layup with 40 seconds remaining. Dzmitry Ryuny’s 3-pointer gave Oregon State a 49-48 advantage with 1:53 left to give the Beavers their first lead since the 13:27 mark when Ryuny made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 30-29 lead.

Oregon State led 20-18 at intermission.

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 12 points and Pope 10. The Beavers held the advantage at the foul line making 19 of 24 to 8 of 15 for Denver. The Pioneers bested Oregon State shooting from the field – 40.7% to 34.7%.

Bruner, Kisunas and Touko Tainamo each scored 10 for Denver.

Denver resumes Summit League play hosting Kansas City on Dec. 29. The Beavers pick up Pac-12 action on New Year’s Eve when they travel to Eugene to play Oregon.

