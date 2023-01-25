WASHINGTON (AP)Colin Smalls had 14 points and fed Johnny O’Neil for the winning layup as time expired in American’s 63-61 victory against Army on Wednesday night.

Smalls was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Eagles (13-7, 5-4 Patriot League). Matt Rogers added 13 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. O’Neil was 4 of 9 shooting to finish with eight points.

The Black Knights (11-11, 5-4) were led by Coleton Benson, who recorded 18 points. Ethan Roberts added 17 points and three steals for Army. Jalen Rucker also put up eight points.

