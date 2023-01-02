WASHINGTON (AP)Johnny O’Neil’s 21 points helped American defeat Loyola (MD) 71-55 on Monday.

O’Neil also had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (10-3, 2-0). Matt Rogers scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Geoff Sprouse shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

The Greyhounds (5-10, 0-2) were led by Jaylin Andrews, who recorded 13 points and three steals. Golden Dike added nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Loyola (MD).

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. American visits Holy Cross and Loyola (MD) hosts Army.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.