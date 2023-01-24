PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Clifford Omoruyi had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Aundre Hyatt scored all 14 of his points in the second half and Rutgers beat Penn State 65-45 on Tuesday night.

Hyatt scored eight straight Rutgers points during a 12-2 run to extend the lead to 51-38 with 8:29 left. The Scarlet Knights led by double figures the rest of the way and closed the game on an 8-0 run.

Penn State went 2 for 12 from the field over the final 10 minutes and finished shooting 33%. The Nittany Lions had made at least eight 3-pointers in 18 of 19 games this season but went 4 for 26 against Rutgers.

Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, five rebounds and six assists for Rutgers (14-6, 6-3 Big Ten). Caleb McConnell added 10 points and seven boards as the Scarlet Knights outrebounded Penn State 43-26. Cam Spencer, averaging a team-high 13.6 points, was held to 1-of-7 shooting for three points.

Rutgers led 32-24 at halftime after holding Penn State to 32% shooting. The Nittany Lions made just five of their first 20 shots before finishing 9 of 28. Omoruyi made five of his six first-half shots and had 12 points at the break.

Jalen Pickett had 15 points and eight rebounds for Penn State (13-7, 4-5). Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk each added 12 points.

Both teams play again on Sunday. Rutgers plays at Iowa while Penn State hosts Michigan.

