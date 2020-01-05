Omaha defeats Oral Roberts 74-67 with second-half comeback

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Wanjang Tut scored 17 points as Nebraska Omaha won its seventh consecutive home game, defeating Oral Roberts 74-67 on Saturday night.

Tut hit 8 of 10 shots.

Marlon Ruffin had 15 points for Nebraska Omaha (9-8, 2-0 Summit League). JT Gibson added 13 points and Zach Thornhill had 12 points for the Mavericks.

Omaha trailed 41-33 at halftime and fell behind by eight early in the second half. Gibson and Ruffin made two 3-pointers each in a 12-3 run that gave the Mavericks a 61-57 lead with 7:49 to go.

Oral Roberts was within one point, 66-65, after a layup by Emmanuel Nzekwesi with 3:15 to go but the Golden Eagles managed only two free throws by Kevin Obanor the rest of the way.

Kevin Obanor had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-8, 0-2). Emmanuel Nzekwesi added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha plays at North Dakota on Wednesday. Oral Roberts faces North Dakota State at home on Thursday.

