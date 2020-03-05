Oliver leads second-half surge in Old Dominion’s 84-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP)

A.J. Oliver II had 20 points – 16 in the second half – and 12 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated UTSA 84-59 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Green had 19 points for Old Dominion (13-17, 9-8 Conference USA). Malik Curry added 15 points and nine assists. Joe Reece had 13 points and Kalu Ezikpe 10. Aaron Carver grabbed 14 rebounds.

Tied at 31-all at halftime, Old Dominion scored a season-high 53 points in the second half, with Oliver scoring 11 points in a 19-0 run that left the Monarchs ahead 66-41 with nine minutes left.

Keaton Wallace had 18 points for the Roadrunners (13-17, 7-10). Jhivvan Jackson, who came in as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27.3 points per game, scored 14 points. Jacob Germany had 10 points.

The Monarchs leveled the season series against the Roadrunners with the win. UTSA defeated Old Dominion 85-81 on Feb. 6.

Old Dominion finishes the regular season against UAB on the road on Saturday. UTSA finishes the regular season against Marshall at home on Saturday.

