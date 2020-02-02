Olaniyi scores 21 to lead Stony Brook past UMBC 74-63

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP)Elijah Olaniyi scored 21 points and Makale Foreman added 18 as Stony Brook defeated UMBC 74-63 in front of a sellout crowd of 4,000 at Island FCU Arena on Saturday night.

Olaniyi was 7-for-15 shooting but made all seven free throws for the Seawolves (15-8, 6-2 America East) while Foreman was 6-for-18 shooting with three 3-pointers. Andrew Garcia added 12 points for Stony Brook.

Dimitrije Spasojevic led the Retrievers (9-14, 2-6) with 17 points on 8-for-11 shooting and L.J. Owens added 11 points. Brandon Horvath scored six with 13 rebounds.

Stony Brook led 30-25 at halftime and a 7-0 run sparked a second-half surge that pushed the lead to as many as 16. UMBC cut that to nine three times in the last 3:51, but Olaniyi pushed it back to 11 a final time with free throws at 54 seconds.

Stony Brook returns to action Wednesday against UMass Lowell. UMBC hosts Hartford on Wednesday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.