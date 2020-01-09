Olaniyi, Foreman lead Stony Brook to 81-77 win over Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Elijah Olaniyi had 28 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, Makale Foreman scored 23 points, and Stony Brook scored 17 of the final 22 points to beat Vermont 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Andrew Garcia added 14 points, 10 boards and four steals for Stony Brook, which has won four in a row overall and snapped a seven-skid against the Catamounts.

Foreman and Garcia each hit a 3-pointer before Olaniyi made two free throws and a layup to cap a 10-4 run that gave the Seawolves (11-6, 2-0 America East Conference) a the lead for good with 26 seconds to play. After Vermont’s Anthony Lamb and Olaniyi each made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 79-77 with 18 seconds left, Lamb missed a fadeaway in the lane. Ben Shungu grabbed the offensive rebound but missed a short jumper and Miles Latimer made two free throws to cap the scoring.

Stef Smith led Vermont (10-6, 0-1) with a career-high 31 points. Lamb added 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Stony Brook made 13 of 27 (48.1%) from 3-point range. Foreman hit five from beyond the arc and Olaniyi made four. Foreman, who went into the game with 54 3s made (No. 6 nationally), has made 21-of-40 3s and is averaging 20.5 points over the past four games.

