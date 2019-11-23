Oklahoma State receives NCAA notice of possible infraction

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)The NCAA warned Oklahoma State on Friday that it may be guilty of a major infraction tied to the actions of former assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans.

The school released the NCAA’s notice that alleges Evans ”engaged in unethical conduct” from April 2016 through September 2017 by accepting bribes from a financial adviser to arrange meetings between the adviser and players. The school said it agreed with the NCAA.

The NCAA also said those in authority ”condoned, participated in or negligently disregarded” Evans’ conduct and believes the school could be guilty of a Level I violation that could include scholarship reductions and postseason bans.

The school said it believes only Evans benefited from the bribes and asked to appear before the Committee on Infractions to present its position, adding that Evans was fired within days of the filing of federal charges against him and others after an FBI investigation into the scheme.

Evans was sentenced in June to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the case.