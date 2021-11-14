Oklahoma St. eyes bounce back vs. Prairie View A&M

Oklahoma State aims to pick up the pieces following a frustrating loss when it hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday afternoon in Stillwater, Okla.

The Cowboys (1-1) dropped a 56-55 decision to Oakland on Friday at home after making just 3 of 17 shots from 3-point range and 6 of 12 attempts from the foul line. They also were sluggish out of the gate as they faced an eight-point deficit after mustering just 22 first-half points.

That’s a far cry from their previous contest in which the Cowboys claimed a 43-14 lead en route to an 88-45 win over Texas-Arlington on Tuesday.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and you could sense it in shootaround,” Cowboys coach Mike Boynton said, per The Oklahoman. “Maybe score watching or feeling too good about Tuesday, I don’t know. There’s a number of things it could be.”

The Cowboys committed 14 of their 18 turnovers in the first half and were outrebounded 35-31 for the game.

Isaac Likekele bounced back after struggling in the season opener to finish with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists on Friday.

“I just try to see how the game is going, the flow of the game,” Likekele said of his approach to games. “If I need to be more aggressively scoring or if my teammates are hitting like last game, share the ball a lot more. Just different things like that.

“Every game I go in seeing what the vibes are and just filling in.”

The vibes for the Panthers (0-3) haven’t been too positive to begin the season. The three-time defending SWAC regular-season champions have lost each of their three games by at least 16 points.

William Douglas scored 15 points off the bench and Jeremiah Gambrell added 11 in Prairie View A&M’s 77-49 setback to No. 6 Michigan on Saturday.

Jawuan Daniels followed up a 25-point performance in the Panthers’ 92-76 setback to San Francisco on Thursday with just seven against the Wolverines.

Although his team’s results weren’t favorable, Prairie View A&M coach Byron Smith had no qualms about participating in the event organized by Coaches vs. Racism, a nonprofit dedicated to ending systematic racism in sports.

“We were approached being an HBCU and having a winning program, and our location right outside of Houston, the hometown of George Floyd, where all of this started,” Smith said, per ESPN. “Our goal is to play the best competition to give our kids an opportunity to get national attention. But also to be agents of change and be part of the conversation to see if we can change some of the social issues we’ve been having in our society today.

